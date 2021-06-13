First three Olympic team berths decided at U.S. Swim Trials

Two fabulous finishes and a one-man distance swimming clinic determined the first three Olympic team berths Sunday at the U.S. Trials.
Chase Kalisz took the lead on the breaststroke leg of the men’s 400-meter individual medley and finished with a strong freestyle leg to earn his second Olympic berth by winning in 4:09.09 at the CHI Health Center.
Kalisz’s victory made him the first swimmer to officially make the U.S. team roster for the Tokyo Olympics, which begin July 24. Kalisz’s Georgia teammate Jay Litherland finished second in 4:10.33 and will likely be named to the team later in the week.
Since the Olympic Trials have been conducted in the current format, the top two swimmers in each event have made the U.S. Olympic Team for every Olympic Games.
When interviewed in the arena after receiving his gold medal, Kalisz said that he could hear the crowd steadily get louder and that he believes that this meet is the most difficult of the season because of what’s at stake.
“I think it’s the scenario for me that this was going to be the hardest race,” Kalisz said. “Once you get to Tokyo, you have fun, there’s nothing to lose.”
The second male to qualify was Florida junior Kieran Smith, who led from start to finish in winning the 400 freestyle in 3:44.86. That time ties the Ridgefield, Connecticut, native for the ninth-fastest time this season, five years after finishing 42nd in the 2016 U.S. Trials.
One reaction the NBC cameras didn’t catch was that of second-place finisher Jake Mitchell. The Michigan sophomore from Carmel, Indiana, had a look of disbelief when he turned to look at the jumbotron that hangs over the middle of the pool.
There was a 2 next to his name. After Mitchell saw his time of 3:48.17, from out in Lane 7, and he was trying to find someone to talk while realizing that an Olympic berth would likely be his in a few days.
Emma Weyant outdueled Hali Flickinger and Melanie Margalis to earn the first berth on the U.S. women’s team by winning the 400 individual medley in 4:33.81.
The 19-year-old from Sarasota, Florida, who is set to attend Virginia in the fall, went until the final 10 meters before taking her first lead. Weyant edged Flickinger, who touched second in 4:33.96, by 0.15 seconds.
Those times for Weyant and Flickinger are the two fastest in the world this year and are also the only two posted times under 4:34.
Flickinger and Leah Smith were 1-2 after the butterfly leg before Weyant moved into second with a strong backstroke leg. Margalis, who finished fourth in the 200 IM at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, used the breaststroke to take second place heading into the freestyle.
Margalis finished third in 4:34.08, while Smith was fourth in 4:34.55.