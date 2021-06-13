First three Olympic team berths decided at US Swim Trials

Two fabulous finishes and a one-man distance swimming clinic determined the first three Olympic team berths Sunday at the U.S. Trials.

Chase Kalisz took the lead on the breaststroke leg of the men’s 400-meter individual medley and finished with a strong freestyle leg to earn his second Olympic berth by winning in 4:09.09 at the CHI Health Center.

Kalisz’s victory made him the first swimmer to officially make the U.S. team roster for the Tokyo Olympics, which begin July 24. Kalisz’s Georgia teammate Jay Litherland finished second in 4:10.33 and will likely be named to the team later in the week.

Since the Olympic Trials have been conducted in the current format, the top two swimmers in each event have made the U.S. Olympic Team for every Olympic Games.

When interviewed in the arena after receiving his gold medal, Kalisz said that he could hear the crowd steadily get louder and that he believes that this meet is the most difficult of the season because of what’s at stake.

“I think it’s the scenario for me that this was going to be the hardest race,” Kalisz said. “Once you get to Tokyo, you have fun, there’s nothing to lose.”