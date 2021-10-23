Five to be inducted into Metro Omaha Softball Hall of Fame

DeLeon's softball career spanned nearly 40 years. He began playing at 17 and played until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970.

After his military service, he founded the Omaha Los Santos men's fast pitch team and served as player/coach for 25 years.

Brad Guenther

In a 22-year career, Guenther started every game on some of the most successful slow pitch teams in state history. He spent his final 10 years with the T's 13 squad. He often served as manager, coach and infielder and claimed more than 2,000 wins in his career and accumulated a .800 win percentage.

He played on teams that won 17 Nebraska state championships and claimed 10 top-five finishes in national and world tournaments with the Amateur Softball Association and USSSA. In 2006, 2008 and 2015 he earned All-America honors at national level events.

He finished his career with a .675 on-base percentage.

Bob Higgins

Higgins' took up the sport by chance, when Bob Wahl of Wahl Optical asked him to join his slow-pitch team. Higgins spent his entire 19-year career, starting in 1981, with the Wahl squad.