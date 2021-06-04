For first time, four local swimmers competed in same event at US Olympic Swim Trials

There have been more local swimmers at previous Swim Trials, but until Friday there had never been four with local ties in the same event.
Ryan Patterson (Elkhorn South), Luke Barr (Papillion-La Vista), Mateo Miceli (Millard West) and Nate Germonprez (Omaha Westside) competed in Friday’s prelims of the 100-meter backstroke at CHI Health Center.
The four are part of the 11-swimmer contingent from Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln competing in Wave I. At the 2016 Trials, there were 16 competitors.
Patterson, who was new to the sport that year, remembered being inspired by those qualifiers.
“After watching people like Dannie Dilsaver and Matt Novinski go to the top level, it’s just incredibly inspiring to watch them here five years ago,” Patterson said. “Now being able to take that torch a little bit and pass it on to these boys, this is my last year, it’s an incredible feeling.”
Germonprez and Barr advanced to Friday’s finals after finishing among the top 16 in prelims. The Westside junior dropped 0.38 from his personal best to qualify third in 55.77 to earn a berth in the A final. Barr tied for 15th overall (56.41) to secure a lane in the B final.
“I definitely raced it a lot differently than I normally do,” Germonprez said. “I took it out quite a bit slower than what I did when I went my previous best time. I was just trying to back-half it more than I normally do, and it worked out.”
That wasn’t the plan before he approached the Lane 7 starting blocks.
“It ended up just happening,” Germonprez said. “I was focusing on my breathing the whole first 50, so I guess that might have distracted me a bit from my tempo. But I had enough energy coming home, so it ended up pretty well.”
The top two finishers in the A final advanced to the Wave II event, the meet in which all of the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics will be determined. Germonprez improved his time from the prelims to 55.75 but finished sixth.
Barr, who begins his collegiate career at Indiana in the fall, was just happy to get another crack at the race after missing on a personal best in the prelims. Germonprez was the only one of the four to finish below his seed time.
The backstroke was the first of three Wave I races for Barr, who has the 100 breaststroke Saturday and the 50 freestyle Monday. He finished second in the 100 back B final to take 10th in 56.18.
“It was OK,” Barr said. “I’m just glad I got a second swim. It’s really good to get those nerves out. I feel a lot better now that I have one under my belt. I think I’ll be a lot better prepared for the next two.”
Miceli also has another race. The Alabama commit is seeded sixth in Sunday’s 200 backstroke after finishing 19th Friday in 56.44.
“Pretty disappointed,” Miceli said. “I felt pretty strong going out, I was in first and (Nate and I) were right next to each other.
“I had the potential to have a good swim going out. But then coming home, I just didn’t really feel it my way. It definitely it was nice to be in at least one race and get the nerves out of the way. Now I know what to expect for the next race.”
Patterson said Friday’s race was his last hurrah at the national level. The George Washington senior was pleased with his performance, a 21st-place finish (56.56).
“I’m just incredibly thankful to be here,” Patterson said. “I only started swimming about five years ago. The race went well. This was my third championship meet in a row. I’m on a triple-taper, so I wasn’t sure what to expect.
"I’d say it went pretty well; all things considered.”
Patterson didn’t start swimming until his family moved to the Omaha area from northern California, where he played baseball. He joined the Stormin’ Antlers program as a sophomore, became a two-time team captain and won the 200-yard freestyle in 2018.
Patterson also swam in the 2016 Omaha Cup, a last-chance qualifying meet used as a trial run for the ’16 Trials.
“It’s five years ago now,” Patterson said. “It’s relatively similar. The environment is a little bit different, but it definitely feels like a home pool advantage, for sure.