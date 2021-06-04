For first time, four local swimmers competed in same event at US Olympic Swim Trials

That wasn’t the plan before he approached the Lane 7 starting blocks.

“It ended up just happening,” Germonprez said. “I was focusing on my breathing the whole first 50, so I guess that might have distracted me a bit from my tempo. But I had enough energy coming home, so it ended up pretty well.”

The top two finishers in the A final advanced to the Wave II event, the meet in which all of the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics will be determined. Germonprez improved his time from the prelims to 55.75 but finished sixth.

Barr, who begins his collegiate career at Indiana in the fall, was just happy to get another crack at the race after missing on a personal best in the prelims. Germonprez was the only one of the four to finish below his seed time.

The backstroke was the first of three Wave I races for Barr, who has the 100 breaststroke Saturday and the 50 freestyle Monday. He finished second in the 100 back B final to take 10th in 56.18.

“It was OK,” Barr said. “I’m just glad I got a second swim. It’s really good to get those nerves out. I feel a lot better now that I have one under my belt. I think I’ll be a lot better prepared for the next two.”