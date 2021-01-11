Former Central, UNO star Tra-Deon Hollins is starting a minor league basketball team in Omaha

It was just before his freshman year of high school when Tra-Deon Hollins, while at a gym with some buddies, got scooped up and hugged by a local college basketball player.
Creighton’s Gregory Echenique had just transferred into the CU program. He hadn’t yet left his mark.
But Hollins instantly recognized Echenique’s presence, his status, his charm. Just the fact that this accomplished 6-foot-9 giant was sharing a moment with Hollins? It mattered to a young kid, and it still resonates with Hollins.
“I remember the feeling — it gave me so much motivation,” said Hollins, the former UNO and Central High star.
It's those types of experiences that served as the inspiration for Hollins' new hoops venture.
He's starting a minor league basketball team.
Hollins is hoping to create more similar outreach opportunities for some of the local basketball standouts with names the community might recognize. He’d like to give kids, some who may follow his hoops path to college and the pros, more chances to engage with role models and see them perform.
Enter Omaha’s Finest.
It was announced Monday that Omaha’s Finest will be the 35th member of The Basketball League, which has operated in the minor leagues’ second tier for the past three years. Hollins is the team market owner of the squad, which plans for its 2021 season to begin in April.
TBL’s competition level is a step below the NBA’s G League, where Hollins has played since completing his college career. The G League, formed in 2001 as the NBDL, essentially took the place of the CBA, where the Omaha Racers competed in the 1990s.
There are a handful of other semipro leagues across the country in operation. According to the TBL website, its players are paid between $1,500 and $6,500 per month.
Hollins said TBL meshed well with his vision for this project, which he started to form back in the summer.
Hollins was the one who spearheaded the formation of an all-star team full of Omahans who tried to earn a spot in a national pay-to-play tournament, called the TBT. They missed the cut in June. But they all stayed in touch. Hollins and the crew even drove out to South Carolina for a tournament in September.
Eventually, Hollins said, he started reaching out to The Basketball League’s executive staff. He opened up the Instagram direct messages. He angled to get a phone call.
Soon he was pitching his idea, the city and the potential impact. He reached out to family members and friends for their input and their support. He talked almost daily with Akoy Agau, a Central product who eventually signed on as the team’s director of basketball operations.
“This is something that gives a new look, that’s going to be good for the community,” Hollins said. “As a professional athlete, I see the connection that youth and professionals have. We wanted to do something here.”
The roster has yet to be announced. But the plan is for the team to debut on April 9. The games will take place at Central High School.
Minor league basketball in Omaha has been attempted before. Hollins knows this. He said he’s too young to remember the Racers, who attracted a couple of thousand fans per game at the Ak-Sar-Ben Coliseum before ultimately folding in 1997.
But he’s thought often lately that the community could benefit from having a product like that available again. So he got to work.
Hollins, who’s training in California ahead of this year’s shortened G League season in Orlando, has definitely enjoyed working with friends and putting it all together.
But Monday’s announcement is just a start. They need sponsors. And players. And game day operations plans. And fans.
“Where we’re at now, we’ve come so far,” Hollins said. “Now it’s about spreading the word, letting people know. I want the community to have something. It’s not for financial gain. This is minor league basketball, at the end of the day.”
