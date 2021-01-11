Former Central, UNO star Tra-Deon Hollins is starting a minor league basketball team in Omaha

TBL’s competition level is a step below the NBA’s G League, where Hollins has played since completing his college career. The G League, formed in 2001 as the NBDL, essentially took the place of the CBA, where the Omaha Racers competed in the 1990s.

There are a handful of other semipro leagues across the country in operation. According to the TBL website, its players are paid between $1,500 and $6,500 per month.

Hollins said TBL meshed well with his vision for this project, which he started to form back in the summer.

Hollins was the one who spearheaded the formation of an all-star team full of Omahans who tried to earn a spot in a national pay-to-play tournament, called the TBT. They missed the cut in June. But they all stayed in touch. Hollins and the crew even drove out to South Carolina for a tournament in September.

Eventually, Hollins said, he started reaching out to The Basketball League’s executive staff. He opened up the Instagram direct messages. He angled to get a phone call.

Soon he was pitching his idea, the city and the potential impact. He reached out to family members and friends for their input and their support. He talked almost daily with Akoy Agau, a Central product who eventually signed on as the team’s director of basketball operations.