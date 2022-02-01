Former Creighton player Dion Acoff among two new signings for Union Omaha

Union Omaha on Tuesday announced their first new signings for the 2022 season.

Joining the Owls for their league title defense will be midfielder Dion Acoff and forward Noe Meza.

Acoff, who played three seasons for Creighton from 2009-11, reunites with Union Omaha coach Jay Mims, who was a Bluejay assistant during Acoff's college career. At Creighton, Acoff was the Missouri Valley Conference freshman of the year in 2009 and made the all-conference first team in 2010.

Acoff has played professionally in Iceland since 2015 and has appeared in qualifying matches for the Champions and Europa Leagues.

“I am really looking forward to being back in the states and playing in Omaha again,” Acoff said in a press release. “I am excited to be a part of this organization and the community. Omaha is where it started for me back in college so to come back and play here is something special.”

Meza joins Omaha after a college career at Seattle University. There he was the 2021 WAC tournament MVP and holds the school's career record for goals.