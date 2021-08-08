Former Husker, Westside grad Jake Meyers earns first major league hit

HOUSTON — Jake Meyers caught up to the 94 mph fastball at the top of the strike zone and sent it sailing into the gap in right-center field. And just like that, the former Omaha Westside and Nebraska standout had his first major league hit.

Meyers saw the most extensive action of his brief MLB career Sunday since being called up July 30. He finished 1 for 3 as the designated hitter, entering the game against Minnesota in the third inning after Michael Brantley departed following a collision at second base in the first frame.

The outfielder slugged a 1-2 pitch the opposite way that one-hopped the fence, then clapped a few times and let out a deep breath at second. The hit came with two outs and nobody on base in the seventh inning of a game the Astros lost 7-5.

“It was awesome,” Meyers said afterward. “It was a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my career and life. It was really fun. But yeah, I wish we would have won today.”