Former Nebraska Wesleyan standout Trey Bardsley will represent U.S. in FIBA Americup this weekend

Former Nebraska Wesleyan standout Trey Bardsley will represent the U.S. in the first-ever 3x3 FIBA Americup, a 16-team event that begins this weekend in Miami.

Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Charlie Brown Jr. are joining Bardsley on the Team USA squad.

The U.S. opens action against Mexico at 1:35 p.m. Friday before taking on Uruguay at 5:25 p.m. Friday. If it advances out of pool play, it will compete again Sunday. The games will be carried online at LiveXLive.com/FIBA.

Bardsley, who's from Beatrice and now teaches high schoolers in Auburn, has spent the last year participating in national and international 3x3 competitions with his team, 3BALL Omaha. This weekend will be his U.S. national team debut.

