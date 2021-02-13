Former Omaha Country Club pro Bob Popp dies at 91

Popp came to OCC in 1959 from the Lancaster, Ohio, Country Club. A second-generation pro, Popp grew up in Belleville, Illinois, where his father, Ted, was pro at a sand-greens course. He taught his son the craft of custom club-making.

"I should have been born in a golf shop," Popp said the first year he was in Omaha.

The club quickly took on his personality.

He sought to make clubhouse improvements after his first year, but encountered opposition and considered quitting. Before he did, he met with Sam Reynolds, club president at the time and a former U.S. Senator.

"I can remember I told Mr. Reynolds I was leaving, and he wanted to know why," Popp said. "'Mr. Reynolds,' I said, 'your golf shop is taking my $50 sweaters and making them look like $25. You want to take your $25 sweaters and make them look like $50 so you can sell them at that price.' "

Reynolds built Popp his golf shop. Popp and his wife later bought Reynolds’ house that overlooks the sixth and 10th greens and the seventh tee.

Popp was the Nebraska PGA’s 1978 and 1982 professional of the year and entered the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame in 1992 and the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2005.