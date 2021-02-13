Former Omaha Country Club pro Bob Popp dies at 91

For three decades, Bob Popp was synonymous with the Omaha Country Club.
"Certain things automatically go together. Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Bacon and eggs," close friend and PGA of America Hall of Famer Gary Wiren once said. "When you think of Bob Popp, you think of the Omaha Country Club and when you think of the Omaha Country Club you think of Bob Popp.
"He has a love affair with the people of the club, and vice versa. It's a very special thing."
Popp, who was the 1982 PGA of America professional of the year, died Jan. 31 in Port St. Lucie, Florida, his longtime residence in retirement, following complications from congestive heart failure. He was 91.
Popp is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty, and sons Bob Jr. and Tony.
“The PGA of America is saddened by the passing of Bob Popp, one of the longest serving PGA members and a legend of the Nebraska PGA Section. Bob’s more than 70 years representing the PGA exemplified how PGA professionals fulfill many roles. We send our thoughts and prayers to his wife, Betty, and family,” Jim Richerson, president of the PGA of America, said in a news release.
PGA of America historian emeritus Bob Denney said Popp at the time of his death was the fourth longest serving PGA member at 71 years.
Popp came to OCC in 1959 from the Lancaster, Ohio, Country Club. A second-generation pro, Popp grew up in Belleville, Illinois, where his father, Ted, was pro at a sand-greens course. He taught his son the craft of custom club-making.
"I should have been born in a golf shop," Popp said the first year he was in Omaha.
The club quickly took on his personality.
He sought to make clubhouse improvements after his first year, but encountered opposition and considered quitting. Before he did, he met with Sam Reynolds, club president at the time and a former U.S. Senator.
"I can remember I told Mr. Reynolds I was leaving, and he wanted to know why," Popp said. "'Mr. Reynolds,' I said, 'your golf shop is taking my $50 sweaters and making them look like $25. You want to take your $25 sweaters and make them look like $50 so you can sell them at that price.' "
Reynolds built Popp his golf shop. Popp and his wife later bought Reynolds’ house that overlooks the sixth and 10th greens and the seventh tee.
Popp was the Nebraska PGA’s 1978 and 1982 professional of the year and entered the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame in 1992 and the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2005.
He served a rare three terms in three separate decades on the PGA Board of Directors — 1969-70; 1976-78 and 1985-87 — the 10 board members at the time were considered vice presidents. He was a member of the 1967 Ryder Cup Committee and chairman of the PGA Education Department.
As a player, Popp played in some West Coast events on the PGA Tour over four seasons. He was the 1961 and 1965 Nebraska PGA champion and competed in four PGA Championships and three Senior PGA Championships.
Popp also was the architect for Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha.