Former Omaha North basketball star is named one of MEAC's all-time best
BASKETBALL

Former Omaha North basketball star is named one of MEAC's all-time best

  Updated
Annette (Lee) Durning, a 1990 graduate of Omaha North who went on to star on the basketball court at Howard University in Washington, D.C., was recently named to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball All-Time Team, presented by Home Depot.

Annette (Lee) Durning mug (web)

Annette (Lee) Durning in 1994 

The team is comprised of 50 outstanding student-athletes throughout the conference’s 50-year history. Durning, now a school teacher in La Plata, Maryland, was a first team All-MEAC player in 1993 and ’94. She graduated from Howard in 1995.

Nearly 3,500 votes were cast for the Women’s Basketball All-Time Team, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part.

