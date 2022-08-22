Former Royal Mike Sweeney to speak on his love of baseball and faith in Omaha

Baseball fans remember Mike Sweeney as the longtime first baseman for the Kansas City Royals.

But as much as Sweeney loves the sport, he’s even more passionate about his faith.

“I grew up in a very strong Irish-Catholic family,” he said. “It’s something I’ve always known.”

And Sweeney will be sharing that in Omaha on Tuesday as the featured speaker for the 12th Thomas More Society dinner. The nonprofit law firm is dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family and religious liberty.

“I’ll be speaking about four things,” Sweeney said. “My love for Christ, the impact that’s had on my life, my career in baseball and my time in Omaha.”

That time in Omaha began in the mid-1990s with the Omaha Royals before he was called up by Kansas City. Sweeney said he already was familiar with the city because of a famous movie.

“Growing up we watched ‘Boys Town,’” he said. “I remember visiting there and going to Mass at the church.”

Sweeney, drafted as a catcher out of Ontario (California) High School, went on to become a five-time major league all-star. He finished his 15-year career in 2010 with 1,540 hits, 909 RBIs and a career .297 average.

He was inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame in August 2015, a few months before Kansas City defeated the New York Mets in the World Series.

“That was one of the best years of my life,” he said. “It also was the year my father miraculously beat cancer.”

Sweeney is still employed by the Royals as a special assistant to baseball operations. He also is a busy public speaker, often talking about his faith.

“I prepare for each audience the best that I can,” he said. “I’m excited to speak to the Thomas More Society because religion has had a huge impact on my life.”

Sweeney has had an impact on Kansas City. He has supported the community through various programs, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Children’s Mercy Hospital and the Boys and Girls Club.

The Royals honored him in 2009 by creating the Mike Sweeney Award, which recognizes a player best representing the organization on and off the field.

Sweeney and his wife, Shara, the niece of former New York Yankees infielder Graig Nettles, have been married 20 years. They have six children, ranging in ages from 2 to 18.

As for the state of the Royals, Sweeney said fans should be excited about the youth movement on the team.

“I saw something similar when I was coming up through the system and again before the World Series years,” he said. “I think it’s an exciting time for our organization.”

Sweeney credited General Manager Dayton Moore and other team executives for the work they’ve done over the years.

“Dayton and his staff created a blueprint and have brought the young guys along strategically,” he said. “You’re seeing that again.”

Sweeney, who returns to Omaha each year because of his job with the big league team, said he is looking forward to his upcoming visit.

“I love Omaha,” he said. “And I can’t wait to share the things that have been the most important in my life.”

The Thomas More Society dinner will be held at the Scott Conference Center, 64th and Pine Streets. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. while the program and dinner will start at 6:30.

Contact Lauren Piller at lpiller@thomasmoresociety.org for tickets.