Four-goal night helps Union Omaha net second straight victory

Union Omaha finished its three-match homestand with its second straight victory, topping North Carolina FC 4-1 at Werner Park on Saturday night.

Noe Meza scored two goals for the Owls, who earned their first victory by more than one goal since April.

Kevin Piedrahita, the goalkeeper, got Omaha started early with a score in the first minute. Corey Hertzog gave the Owls a 2-0 lead in the sixth minute, and Meza's first goal put them up 3-0 in the 17th minute.

Two North Carolina players were sent off with red cards in the second half, when Meza scored again to give Union a 4-0 lead. North Carolina scored in stoppage time to avoid a shutout.

Union Omaha returns to the field on the road against the Richmond Kickers next Saturday.

Union Omaha (8-2-10) ............. 3 1—4

At North Carolina (6-11-3) ....... 0 1—1

Goals: O, Piedrahita, Hertzog, Meza 2. NC, McLaughlin.