Four home runs power Omaha Storm Chasers to win over Iowa

DES MOINES — The Storm Chasers hit four home runs in the first five innings as they rolled to a 7-1 win over Iowa on Saturday night.

Omaha has hit nine home runs the past two games.

Erick Mejia hit a two-run shot in the second inning, then Kyle Isbel's two-run blast made it 5-0 in the third.

Adelberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom added solo homers in the fifth. McBroom has hit 24 homers for the Chasers this season. It was the first homer for Omaha this season for Mondesi, on an injury rehab assignment for the Royals. He finished the night with three hits and two runs scored.

Marcelo Martinez pitched six shutout innings to earn the win. He allowed four hits and struck out six.

Omaha, winners of seven of its last eight, wraps up its series with Iowa at 1:08 p.m. Sunday.