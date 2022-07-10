 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Four homers power Omaha Storm Chasers to win over Toledo

The Omaha Storm Chasers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh en route to a 9-6 win against Toledo on Sunday night at Werner Park.

Toledo tied it 4-4 in the sixth on a Josh Lester grand slam. But in the seventh, Omaha scored on two sacrifice flies, a passed ball and a bases-loaded walk.

The Chasers hit three homers to build a 4-0 lead in the fifth. Nate Eaton homered twice and Brewer Hicklen launched a 493-foot blast to left field. Hicklen also hit two homers Saturday.

Nick Pratto added another solo homer in the eighth for his 17th on the season for Omaha, which goes on the road to start at six-game set Tuesday at Rochester at 6:05 p.m.

Toledo (42-41) ........... 000  004  020—6  8  0

At Omaha (42-41) ...... 002  020  41x—9 10  1

W: Cox, 4-4. L: Diaz, 4-3. S: Peacock, 6. 2B: T, Short, Baddoo, Sanchez. O, Fermin, Blanco. HR: T, Lester (14). O, Eaton 2 (9), Hicklen (14), Pratto (17).

