Four Nebraska teams to host opening-round matches of NAIA volleyball tournament

Four Nebraska teams will host opening-round matches of the NAIA volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The 48-team field for the national tournament was announced Monday. The 24 winners of opening-round matches advance to Sioux City, with play there beginning Nov. 30.
Bellevue (23-7) is in the NAIA tournament for a sixth straight year and will host Edward Waters (Fla.).
Seven GPAC teams are in the field, including College of Saint Mary (25-5) as it will host Florida National at 7 p.m. Midland (23-5), national runner-up last year, hosts Cornerstone (Mich.) at 2, while Concordia hosts Ave Maria (Fla.).
Soccer: The Bellevue men will host a four-team opening site for the NAIA soccer tournament at Caniglia Field.
Bellevue, 15-2-2 and ranked eighth nationally, will play fourth-seeded Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) in the opening game at 1 p.m. Thursday. MidAmerica Nazarene and McPherson (Kan.) will play the 4 p.m. game, and the winners will square off at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The NAIA's men's field also includes Hastings, while will place Missouri Valley in Marshall, Missouri, at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Bellevue also is in the women's tournament as the 8-10 Bruins will face Central Methodist, ranked fifth in the NAIA poll, Thursday at the Columbia, Missouri, site.
