Four-run inning gives Rochester win over Omaha Storm Chasers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester scored all its runs in the fifth inning to move past Omaha 4-1 Thursday night.

Omaha, which split the first two games of the series, led 1-0 in the third inning, scoring on a Dairon Blanco groundout.

Omaha starter Drew Parrish shut out the Red Wings before they scored four in the fifth. Joey Meneses capped that rally with a two-run home run.

Parrish ended up going six innings, allowing five hits and striking out four. Ivan Castillo and Jimmy Govern led Omaha's offense with two hits apiece.

Omaha and Rochester continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Friday.