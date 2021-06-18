Friday's event winners include two repeat champions at US Olympic Swim Trials

Two repeat champions, a changing of the guard and one winner swimming with a heavy heart Friday highlighted the championship swims on Day 6 of the United States Olympic Swim Trials.

Annie Lazor battled back from an early deficit and rallied to earn her first Olympic team berth by winning the women’s 200-meter breaststroke at the CHI Health Center. Lazor, whose father David passed away unexpectedly on April 25, beat teammate Lilly King to the wall to win in 2:21.07.

“The last couple of months I’ve been going through trying to achieve the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me while going through the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” Lazor said. “With all the help of the people who have checked in on me and supported me and who just push me every day, it’s unbelievable the amount of love from people who will literally drop everything for you.”

Just as she did in the semifinals, King took the race out fast. She led the pack at both the 50- and 100-meter splits. King covered the first 50 meters in 31.66 before finishing the first 100 in 1:08.18.

Lazor began to make up ground in that second 100 and finished 0.68 seconds ahead of King, who now is on Team USA for both breaststroke events.