Friday's event winners include two repeat champions at US Olympic Swim Trials

Two repeat champions, a changing of the guard and one winner swimming with a heavy heart Friday highlighted the championship swims on Day 6 of the United States Olympic Swim Trials.
Annie Lazor battled back from an early deficit and rallied to earn her first Olympic team berth by winning the women’s 200-meter breaststroke at the CHI Health Center. Lazor, whose father David passed away unexpectedly on April 25, beat teammate Lilly King to the wall to win in 2:21.07.
“The last couple of months I’ve been going through trying to achieve the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me while going through the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” Lazor said. “With all the help of the people who have checked in on me and supported me and who just push me every day, it’s unbelievable the amount of love from people who will literally drop everything for you.”
Just as she did in the semifinals, King took the race out fast. She led the pack at both the 50- and 100-meter splits. King covered the first 50 meters in 31.66 before finishing the first 100 in 1:08.18.
Lazor began to make up ground in that second 100 and finished 0.68 seconds ahead of King, who now is on Team USA for both breaststroke events.
“I kicked off the wall for the final 50 and told myself, ‘You’re 50 meters from becoming an Olympian, go get it done,’” Lazor told the crowd following the medal ceremony.
Abbey Weitzeil successfully defended her 2016 trials victory in the 100 freestyle to win in 53.53. Erika Brown was the outside smoker in Lane 8 who finished second in 53.59 to make her first Olympic team both as an individual qualifier and a member of the U.S. 400 freestyle relay team.
Olivia Smoliga and Natalie Hinds finished second and third, respectively, to also make the relay team.
“I knew just needed to take it out and keep my head down and get into that second spot,” Brown said.
When on-deck host Brendan Hansen asked Brown if she could believe she was an Olympian, her two word response made the crowd laugh.
“I can,” Brown said.
Ryan Murphy and fellow California-Berkeley teammate Bryce Mefford finished 1-2 in the 200 backstroke. Murphy was first in 1:54.20, Mefford not far behind in second in 1:54.79.
Michael Andrew flirted with the 200 individual medley world record until the final lap before winning his second event of the trials in 1:55.44. Chase Kalisz of the Athens Bulldogs was second in 1:56.97. Ryan Lochte, the winner of 12 Olympic medals, finish in what could be his final Olympic Trials rae in 1:59.67.