OMAHA — Rashid Nuhu didn’t even know he was drafted. On January 14, 2019, Nuhu woke up to a plethora of text messages congratulating him on being selected by the New York Red Bulls in the third round of the MLS draft.

“And it was like ‘Yo, congrats dude you got drafted,’” Nuhu said. “And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’”

In 2019, the third and fourth rounds took place three days after the first two. After remaining on the draft board following rounds one and two, he wasn’t sure he would be chosen.

“Most of the time when you don't get drafted in the first two rounds, you're kind of like ‘My chances are limited now,’” Nuhu said. “So like, you’re kind of down a little bit but I was still fortunate enough to get drafted and today I'm still grateful for that.”

Nearly four years later, Nuhu, now in goal for Union Omaha, was named the 2022 USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year and helped lead Omaha to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

"He's had big-life experiences on and off the field and he's still at a very young age," Omaha head coach Jay Mims told usopencup.com in 2022. "He's got still a lot to learn, a lot to go through and I'm sure many more journeys."

Nuhu’s journey began a long way from Nebraska, halfway across the world in his home country of Ghana, where soccer is the main sport.

“The first time I touched a ball was probably when I was like five or six,” Nuhu said. “You know, just kicking it around in the streets. But I joined an actual team when I was probably nine.”

Nuhu joined a local team which practiced just a short walk from his house. His older brother, Razak, was already on the team. Nuhu played a different position then.

“The funny part was I wasn't even a goalie then,” he said. “I was playing center back or right back.”

The transition to goalie would come a couple years later, when the team was competing in a tournament and found itself needing someone in net.

“And my coach was like, ‘Well, I think we should just put you in goal since we don't even have a goalie,’” Nuhu said. “So I got stuck in goal.”

Nuhu performed well in his new role, helping guide his team to a first-place finish in the tournament. He made some key saves in penalty shootouts along the way.

At the time, Dutch soccer club Feyenoord operated a residential academy in Ghana for top prospects. Nuhu earned a spot at the academy, and his soccer career took off.

Nuhu joined Right to Dream Academy a year later, where he remained for four years and got to play in England and the Netherlands. His next stop was in America, where he has played ever since.

“When I was starting high school, I got an opportunity to come to the U.S. to continue my education in a high school called Kent,” he said. “I got a scholarship, so I came to Kent School in Connecticut for four years.”

Nuhu was hoping for a full ride to play in college. Most schools that were interested in Nuhu weren’t offering that. But one school did, and he jumped at the opportunity.

“I couldn't afford to pay my way in school even if they gave me like 90% scholarship,” Nuhu said. “Fordham was willing to give me a full ride. So that was an easy choice for me to make.”

After spending a year in the Red Bulls’ development system, Nuhu’s contract expired. As it happened, this was right around the time Union Omaha was starting up.

“I got a call to come on a tryout here at Union,” Nuhu said. “I came in, and lucky enough I was successful and made the team.”

Union Omaha won the USL League One championship in 2021 and Nuhu has won several personal awards, notably the aforementioned goalkeeper of the year.

“I am so proud of Rashid,” Mims said after Nuhu received the award. “It is such a great accomplishment to be number one in goals against for a second consecutive season in such a competitive league.”

Nuhu admits that it was a personal goal of his, and he believes of every goalie in the league, to be named keeper of the year, but he credits his coaches and teammates for the accomplishment.

“I take it as a team award,” Nuhu said. “Because the guys in front of me have to also do their work to make my work easier. So it definitely helps to have a good backbone in the team.”

Last season​, Union Omaha became the first third division (USL League One) squad to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals since 2013, upsetting first division (MLS) sides Chicago Fire FC and Minnesota United FC.

“We had to step up, like we had to grind because our talents were not going to get us through this,” Nuhu said. “And we were lucky enough to beat two good MLS teams, and it wasn't easy. It wasn't easy at all.”

Nuhu, just 27 years old, tries to enjoy the little things and keep grinding, wherever he plays. In his view, you never know what can happen, so he takes what’s in front of him and gets to work.

“The chances you get, take them and run with them,” Nuhu said. “I just got to stay wherever I am. Maybe that’s where I’m supposed to be, like everything happens for a reason.”

Union Omaha kicks off the 2023 season Sunday with a home match against Forward Madison FC, a team it beat once and tied twice last year. Omaha lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2022, while Madison failed to reach the postseason.