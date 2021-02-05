From Boys Town to the Super Bowl, Shaquil Barrett endured through every twist and turn

“For instance,” Steven said, “he knows the guy blocking him cannot see the quarterback. So Shaquil will make him think the quarterback is on the left side and he’ll go right. He can fool the guys with his eyes. Little things like that.”

In 2016, Barrett played a reserve role on the Broncos’ championship team, logging 48 snaps (22 defense, 26 special teams) in Denver’s Super Bowl win over Carolina. The 24-year-old earned his ring.

But Shaq didn’t stop. “He just keeps getting better,” Onatolu said. “That’s the thing.”

Barrett never became a regular starter in Denver, but opposing teams took notice. “You could see how much talent he had even though he was backing up those guys,” Mahomes said.

Barrett hit the free-agent market in 2019, signing a one-year deal with the Bucs after Cincinnati pulled its contract offer due to a rumored injury. His first three games in Tampa, Shaq shattered expectations with eight sacks.

“One of the things I love about a young guy like that is he actually listens,” Suh said in 2019. “On either the third or fourth sack (in Barrett’s four-sack game against the Giants), he reached for the ball like I told him to, and he got it out.”