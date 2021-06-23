Gabriel Cancel drives in six runs as Omaha Storm Chasers earn doubleheader split with Iowa

DES MOINES — Gabriel Cancel drove in a career-high six runs to lead Omaha to a 12-4 win over Iowa in the opener of a doubleheader Wednesday before the Storm Chasers fell 8-5 in the nightcap.

Cancel went 3 for 4 in the opener, recording a double, triple and home run. He put the Chasers ahead for good with a two-run shot in the top of the second inning, then stretched Omaha's lead to 7-2 with a two-run triple in the third.

Cancel drove in two more runs with a double in the seventh to put Omaha (30-13) ahead 12-3. Meibrys Viloria also homered for the Chasers.

In the second game, Omaha trailed 6-0 after three innings but scored the next five runs to cut the deficit to one. The Cubs answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away.

Omaha and Iowa will continue their series at 7:08 p.m. Thursday.