BASEBALL

Gabriel Cancel hits walk-off single as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat St. Paul

Gabriel Cancel hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning to help Omaha Storm Chasers hang on for an 8-7 win over St. Paul Wednesday at Werner Park.

Nick Pratto started the extra frame at second base and Cancel hit a line drive to center field on the Storm Chasers' first at-bat to deliver Omaha's second straight win.

The Chasers (18-19) led 6-3 after six innings but the Saints (15-21) scored one run in the seventh and three in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead.

Omaha's Vinnie Pasquantino scored off a grounder from Clay Dungan in the eighth to tie the game, which went to extra innings after a scoreless ninth inning.

Pasquantino hit 3 for 4 and drove in one of Omaha's three runs in the first inning.

The Storm Chasers and Saints will play again Thursday at 6:35 p.m.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

