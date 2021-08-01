Galloping ghost of Nebraska past: Another horse named Amadevil is tearing it up

Shaneyfelt said it’s fun to name horses after his past favorites, though it can create a little confusion. That was the case when Wolochuk exercise rider Kevin Lintner, a former jockey on the Nebraska circuit, was told that he was riding Amadevil.

“He about died,” Shaneyfelt said. “It’s obvious that a lot of racing people remember that horse.”

Some might wonder how it’s possible to have two horses with the same name. That’s explained in the lengthy list of rules for the Jockey Club registry, where the names of all racehorses are submitted.

There are 17 do’s and don’ts for naming a horse, and some are obvious. Names can’t be vulgar, must be 18 letters (spaces also count) or fewer and can’t be named after horses that have won Triple Crown races or other high-profile stakes races.

Foals can be named after past horses that haven’t won Grade I stakes races in the past 25 years — sort of an equine statute of limitations.

That allowed Shaneyfelt to name the filly Amadevil, and she’s lived up to the hype. Her debut was a stunner, and her second race against tougher foes was equally impressive as she went off at the minuscule odds of 1-9 and paid $2.10 to win.