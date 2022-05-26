Garrett Grice, Britt Prince win Omaha Sports Commission's athletes of the year

Four-time state wrestling champion Garrett Grice from Bellevue East and top women’s basketball prospect Britt Prince of Elkhorn North received athlete of the year honors Thursday night at the fourth annual Omaha Sports Commission Awards.

Jim Flanery of Creighton women’s basketball was the Omaha male coach of the year and Katie Tarman of Papillion-La Vista South volleyball the female coach of the year before a sold-out audience of about 250 at the Relevant Center in Elkhorn.

Stu Pospisil of The World-Herald was named the Steve Pivovar Sports Media Person of the Year. Pospisil is the author of "Nebraska Golf: Out of the Shadows."

Creighton women’s basketball was the team of the year and Union Omaha’s 2021 USL League One championship-game win the sports moment of the year. New Minnesota Vikings lineman Harrison Phillips, a Millard West graduate, and his Playmakers foundation received the Dr. Jack Lewis Award.

Those who entered the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame were the late Kimera Bartee and Fred Hare, retired high school volleyball coach Joanne Kappas and the undefeated 2003 Millard North football team.