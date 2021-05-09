Girls Inc. is recruiting base for Nebraska's first all-girls mountain biking team

Snow, rain, or wind rarely stops competitive bicycle riders from taking on their competition. AccuWeather's Dexter Henry found out riding in those conditions demands proper preparation.

Members of Nebraska’s mountain biking community, in partnership with Girls Inc., aim to create the state’s first all-girls competitive mountain biking team.

They hope to do so by recruiting middle and high school students who are members of Girls Inc. in North Omaha.

Girls Inc. of Omaha is partnering with the Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League to form the team.

Currently, girls in the Omaha area compete on one of the several mostly west Omaha coed mountain biking teams.

The effort includes a $15,000 fundraising campaign to fund the purchase of bicycles, a trailer, cycling apparel and otherwise outfit the program, said Bree Campbell, coordinator of Nebraska’s affiliate of Girls Riding Together, part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.

The proposed team is off to a good start. Already, The Bike Rack store in Omaha has donated 10 bicycles, Campbell said.

“Cycling is kind of expensive,” she said, explaining the need to underwrite an inner-city program. “But it has value in helping kids build confidence and feel connected to the cycling community.”