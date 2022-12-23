Grand Island native Channing Hill retires from jockey career, and other horse racing notes

A racing accident that he suffered more than 2½ years ago has ended the jockey career of Nebraska native Channing Hill.

Hill, born in Grand Island and a 2005 graduate of Columbus High, recently announced his retirement on Facebook.

“On the advice from my family and doctors, I’ve officially retired from professional riding,” he said.

The 35-year-old Hill injured his neck and back in April of 2020 during a race at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. He underwent surgery the following week.

The son of former Ak-Sar-Ben jockey Allan Hill and the son-in-law of trainer Wayne Catalano, Channing began his riding career 19 years ago. He rode full-time at Iowa’s Prairie Meadows racetrack between his junior and senior years in high school.

Hill was a finalist for the 2005 Eclipse Award as the nation’s top apprentice jockey.

He rode in almost 11,000 career races and won 1,204 — including 24 graded-stakes victories — with purse earnings of more than $51 million. One of his mounts was in the 2017 Kentucky Derby aboard Fast and Accurate for trainer Mike Maker.

“Thank you to all the people and horses that made my career so special,” he said on Facebook. “Being a jockey was a dream come true (for a) small-town Nebraska kid.”

Trainer nets 3,000th win

Jeffrey Radosevich recently became the 36th trainer in North America to reach 3,000 wins.

That milestone victory came at the Mahoning Valley racetrack in Youngstown, Ohio. It also was his 86th victory this year and boosted his career earnings to almost $40 million.

Primarily a trainer in Ohio, Radosevich began training in 1993 following a career as a jockey.

Steve Asmussen leads all North American trainers with more than 9,800 wins.

Horseman Lanter dies

Horseman Wes Lanter, who was in charge of several of Kentucky’s most influential stallions, recently died at age 58.

Lanter was employed at various times by Kentucky breeding sites Spendthrift Farm, Three Chimneys and Overbrook Farm. He worked with notable stallions Affirmed, Seattle Slew, Dynaformer, Rahy and Storm Cat.

Other horses he handled over the years included John Henry, Funny Cide and Cigar.

Lanter, a native of Kentucky, died shortly after suffering a fall in Florida.

Dettori to retire

Longtime jockey Franke Dettori recently announced plans to retire after the 2023 racing season, with his last mount coming at the Breeders Cup next November at Santa Anita.

The 52-year-old Dettori was Britain’s champion rider in 1994, 1995 and 2004. He has won 14 Breeders Cup races.

The native of Italy has won more than 3,300 races and is well-known for his flying dismounts in the winner’s circle.

NYRA photographer dies

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) recently announced the death of track photographer Bob Coglianese, who served in that capacity for more than 50 years.

Coglianese died in Florida at age 88.

His images included iconic photos of Kelso, Dr. Fager, Secretariat, Affirmed and Cigar. His most famous photo was a head-on shot of Secretariat in the 1973 Belmont Stakes, which Sports Illustrated called “the greatest racing photo of the 20th century.”

Brothers to retire

Frank Brothers, who trained for Nebraska native Jack Van Berg at Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack, has announced his retirement as a bloodstock agent.

Brothers trained from 1980 to 2009 and won 2,291 races. His best horse, Hansel, won the 1991 Preakness and Belmont Stakes after finishing 10th in the Kentucky Derby behind Strike the Gold.

The 76-year-old Brothers was hired by clients to select horses, which included 2020 Derby champion Authentic.

Lukas suffers injury

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas recently suffered five fractured ribs when he was unseated from his stable pony at Oaklawn Park.

The 87-year-old has a 40-horse stable at the track, including 2022 Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath. She will make her next start in March.

Jockey Theriot returns

Jamie Theriot recently returned to riding at the Fair Grounds in Louisiana following a four-year absence.

The 43-year-old Theriot once won six races in one day at Kentucky’s Churchill Downs and had two Breeders Cup winners in 2010. He last rode in 2018 before stepping away to pursue other job opportunities.

Theriot, who has more than 2,100 career wins, is the nephew of jockey Larry Melancon — winner of the $100,000 Ak-Sar-Ben Oaks in 1986 aboard Tricky Fingers.

Flightline mural

A large mural of the presumed 2022 Horse of the Year Flightline will grace California’s Santa Anita racetrack.

The mural, to be unveiled in late December, depicts the undefeated son of Tapit winning last year’s Malibu Stakes by 11 1/2 lengths at Santa Anita. He went on to win the Breeders Cup Classic by eight lengths last month at Kentucky’s Keeneland racetrack.

Unbeaten in six starts, Flightline was retired following his Classic win to stand stud at Lane’s End Farm in Versailles, Kentucky.

Apprentice rider dies

Apprentice jockey Megan Taylor died following a racing fall in New Zealand.

The 26-year-old was among four jockeys that fell during the incident that occurred at Ashburton Racecourse. She was in her third season of riding and had won 16 races.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2022