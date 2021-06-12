Greg Hurst records Union Omaha's first hat trick in win over New England Revolution II

That proved to be true Saturday.

Hurst took the ball away from a defender in the 21st minute and chased it down before the diving goalkeeper could clear it. The momentum of Hurst’s sliding tackle took him away from goal and nearly out of the box, but he spun around and looped a left-footed shot to make it 1-0.

His second goal made it 2-1 in the 45th minute — he tapped in a ricocheted ball after Damia Viader’s shot was saved. Then Hurst put Union Omaha ahead 3-1 in the 47th minute with a rolling shot into the opposite corner.

“Coach sat me down and told me what I needed to do,” Hurst said. “I did that more (Saturday) and scored three goals. You always listen to your head coach.”

There’s still room to grow, too.

Hurst joined the club this past offseason. His specific duties on the field changed. And lately, he and his teammates have been working to adjust tactically without last year’s top goal scorer, Evan Conway (injured).

Yet the Owls (5-1-2) are in first place in the 12-team USL League One. They just ended a six-game road swing with a win June 6 at Forward Madison FC. They wanted to carry that momentum into Saturday, their first home match since the season opener April 24.