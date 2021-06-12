Greg Hurst records Union Omaha's first hat trick in win over New England Revolution II

Union Omaha’s striker might have to arrange a one-on-one film session with his coach more often.
Greg Hurst recorded the club’s first hat trick Saturday, leading the Owls to a 4-2 victory over New England Revolution II (2-4-1) at Werner Park.
It was just a couple of days ago that he’d studied video clips with coach Jay Mims to figure out how to end his mini scoring drought. It’d almost been a month since the 23-year-old from Scotland found the back of the net. He needed answers.
The adjustments worked.
Hurst gave his team a 1-0 advantage before scoring just before halftime and again right after the break. He’s now tied for the league lead in goals this season (five).
“It’s a great feeling,” Hurst said. “I’ve had the support of the fans and the club since Day 1, and it’s nice to give something like that back.
“It’s a personal achievement but also it’s a club achievement, as well.”
This sort of breakout for Hurst was inevitable, Mims said.
Sure, he had some tips this week. But mostly, Mims’ evaluations centered on Hurst’s work rate off the ball, his impact defensively and his ability to hold the ball when reinforcements are needed. The goals would come, Mims told him.
That proved to be true Saturday.
Hurst took the ball away from a defender in the 21st minute and chased it down before the diving goalkeeper could clear it. The momentum of Hurst’s sliding tackle took him away from goal and nearly out of the box, but he spun around and looped a left-footed shot to make it 1-0.
His second goal made it 2-1 in the 45th minute — he tapped in a ricocheted ball after Damia Viader’s shot was saved. Then Hurst put Union Omaha ahead 3-1 in the 47th minute with a rolling shot into the opposite corner.
“Coach sat me down and told me what I needed to do,” Hurst said. “I did that more (Saturday) and scored three goals. You always listen to your head coach.”
There’s still room to grow, too.
Hurst joined the club this past offseason. His specific duties on the field changed. And lately, he and his teammates have been working to adjust tactically without last year’s top goal scorer, Evan Conway (injured).
Yet the Owls (5-1-2) are in first place in the 12-team USL League One. They just ended a six-game road swing with a win June 6 at Forward Madison FC. They wanted to carry that momentum into Saturday, their first home match since the season opener April 24.
Hurst led the way, but the Owls all seemed to have an edge the moment the first whistle blew.
“We wanted to push and push and push, to go and be aggressive,” Mims said. “We wanted to get the first shot, the first corner, the first cross, the first everything. ... The guys did a great job with that.”
