Greg Hurst's goal gives Union Omaha its third straight win
SOCCER

Greg Hurst's goal gives Union Omaha its third straight win

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha's new striker scored the decisive goal in the 84th minute Wednesday to extend the Owls' season-opening winning streak to three straight matches.

Greg Hurst, who signed with the club in the offseason, broke the scoreless tie after he received a long pass from goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu. The 23-year-old forward maneuvered by a defender as he worked his way to the top of the penalty box. His 20-yard strike landed in the back of the net and secured a 1-0 win over New England Revolution II (1-2).

Hurst didn't start Wednesday, instead entering in the 59th minute. And the Owls, despite out-shooting their opponent 20-7, weren't able to break through until the very end — when Nuhu found Hurst sprinting downfield.

It marked the second goal of the season for Hurst, who also scored in Union Omaha's opener on April 24.

The win improved the Owls to 3-0 on the young season. They've yet to concede a goal. They're set to return to action Sunday when they face 2020 USL League One champion Greenville SC (3-0). Both teams are tied in first place in the league standings with nine points so far.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

