Greg Hurst's goal gives Union Omaha its third straight win

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life. Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Union Omaha's new striker scored the decisive goal in the 84th minute Wednesday to extend the Owls' season-opening winning streak to three straight matches.
Greg Hurst, who signed with the club in the offseason, broke the scoreless tie after he received a long pass from goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu. The 23-year-old forward maneuvered by a defender as he worked his way to the top of the penalty box. His 20-yard strike landed in the back of the net and secured a 1-0 win over New England Revolution II (1-2).
Hurst didn't start Wednesday, instead entering in the 59th minute. And the Owls, despite out-shooting their opponent 20-7, weren't able to break through until the very end — when Nuhu found Hurst sprinting downfield.
It marked the second goal of the season for Hurst, who also scored in Union Omaha's opener on April 24.
The win improved the Owls to 3-0 on the young season. They've yet to concede a goal. They're set to return to action Sunday when they face 2020 USL League One champion Greenville SC (3-0). Both teams are tied in first place in the league standings with nine points so far.
Photos: Union Omaha vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC
Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, left, and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi fight for a header in the first half on Saturday.
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu, left, grabs the ball after South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi, center and Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, right, were fighting for control in the first half on Saturday.
From left: Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa, Abdul Illal Osumanu, Head Coach Jay Mims, Abdul Illal Osumanu and Daltyn Knutson talk on the field before the start of their game against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa, left, kicks the ball away from South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi, in the first half on Saturday.
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu watches a shot from South Georgia Tormenta FC go wide in the first half on Saturday.
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Nick O'Callaghan, left, grabs a hold of Union Omaha's Devin Boyce in the first half on Saturday.
South Georgia Tormenta FC keeper Pablo Jara can't stop this first half goal by Union Omaha's Evan Conway on Saturday.
Fans watch Union Omaha take on South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Marco Micaletto, right, tries to block a kick by Union Omaha's Daltyn Knutson in the first half on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce, right and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Nick O'Callaghan go up for a header in the first half on Saturday.
Union Omaha President Martie Cordaro announces they are retiring the No. 1 for the city of Omaha, before their game against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Ricardo Gomez, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Damia Viader in the second half on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst , right, tries to keep ahead of South Georgia Tormenta FC's Sergi Nus in the second half on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader prepares for a kick against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader tries to steal the ball from South Georgia Tormenta FC's 's Curtis Thorn in the second half on Saturday.
South Georgia Tormenta FC's 's Curtis Thorn, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Evan Conway in the second half on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway, left, and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Sergi Nus go up for a header in the first half on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Connor Doyle shows his displeasure with an official's call in the second half against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Fans watch as the Union Omaha take the field against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Fans watch Union Omaha South take on Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu directs his team in the first half against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa races down the pitch against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst, left, races South Georgia Tormenta FC keeper Pablo Jara to the ball in the first half on Saturday.
