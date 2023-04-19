Gwinnett made another late run Wednesday to seal a 6-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park.

Nick Solak hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning and Joe Dunand had a two-run single in the ninth to help the Stripers (4-12) put away the Storm Chasers (7-8).

Gwinnett also scored three runs over the final two innings Tuesday night to pull away. The Stripers had lost 10 straight before winning the first two games of their series with the Chasers.

Both of Omaha's runs came on solo homers, with Nick Pratto hitting his first of the season in the second inning and Logan Porter hitting a shot in the fourth.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Gwinnett (4-12);101;100;012—6;10;0

At Omaha (7-8);010;100;000—2;6;0

W: Burrows, 1-0. L: Heasley, 1-2. 2B: G, Dunand, Shewmake. O, Reetz, Castellano. HR: G, Wall, Solak. O, Pratto, Porter. ​

