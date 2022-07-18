Gymnast, Omaha native Lexi Zeiss shows her all-around talent on international stage

Lexi Zeiss didn’t think she was going to leave Rio de Janeiro with an individual medal at the Pan American championships. It was the gymnast's international debut, and all she wanted to do was help the U.S. win a team medal.

But the Omaha native proved herself wrong.

The 16-year-old won silver in the senior women’s all-around — the highest American finisher — and bronze on the beam last Friday. Two days later, she helped the U.S. win silver in the team event for medal No. 3.

“There’s so much competition and everybody is so much older than you," she said, "but I came in and did what I needed to for the team and that ended up working in my favor.”

Zeiss recorded 54.199 points in the all-around. At one point — she had to wait several hours after she finished — Zeiss was in position for two gold medals with one group left to compete. But host Brazil, which took the team gold, was in the final pairing.

Flávia Saraiva was 1.200 points ahead of Zeiss to claim the all-around, which featured more than 75 gymnasts from 20 countries. Saraiva and Rebeca Andrade won gold and silver, respectively, in the beam.

The longtime Westside community schools student previously competed in several national competitions, including the 2021 U.S. Classic and Nastia Liukin Cup, where she finished fourth in the all-around. But it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that Zeiss even knew she was going to Brazil. She was second at the qualification trails July 4 and 5 to secure her spot.

“Coming in, it was all about doing what was going to be best for my team and my country,” Zeiss said. “Obviously there's a little bit of nerves, but you don't care if you don't have those nerves.”

Though she came in second, Zeiss is still pleased with her performance. Saraiva is a two-time Olympian and 6 years her elder.

On top of that, Zeiss helped the Americans qualify for this year's world championships.

Yet the moment and accomplishment didn’t feel real until she was on the podium, having the medal around her neck with her name called.

“It was just such a cool feeling to be like, ‘I did it’ and bring (the medal) to the U.S,” Zeiss said.

Growing up in Omaha, Zeiss was a multisport athlete. She started gymnastics when she was 18 months old but also had a passion for soccer, which she played until sixth grade. Eventually, it came time to focus on one sport.

“I wanted to be an elite gymnast and be an Olympian and so I think I made the right choice,” Zeiss said.

But to get better — she was the only elite gymnast in Nebraska at the time — she needed to train with the best.

She moved to Minnesota to work with Twin City Twisters, a gym that also produced Grace McCallum, who won a silver team medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Jessie DeZiel, who competed for the Huskers from 2012 to 2015 and was a team gold medalist at the 2011 Pan Am Games, also trained there.

“I felt like moving up there to get some more experience and have some teammates with me would just be ultimately better for me,” Zeiss said. “I just hit the end of the road in Nebraska and it's been great for me. Obviously, new things have helped me reach my goals.”

Now, with the U.S. championships in August next for her, Zeiss could be on a path to join the next generation of U.S. gymnastics stars. Zeiss even had the opportunity to meet seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles — a recent recipient of the Medal of Freedom — while training at her gym.

Despite leaving Nebraska, she still stays in touch with the community and credits them for their role in her success.

“Westside, too, has been a huge part of my journey,” Zeiss said. “They have done so much for me and I know I'm not there anymore, but they still support me and they were awesome with me when I was there.”