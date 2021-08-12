 Skip to main content
Hastings Little league team loses in regional, still has chance to reach World Series
BASEBALL

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — South Dakota champion Sioux Falls defeated Nebraska champion Hastings, 3-0, on Thursday at the Little League Midwest Regional.

Gavin Weir threw a no-hitter and struck out 17 for South Dakota, which advances to Saturday’s regional final.

Hastings will play Iowa champion Davenport in an elimination game Friday at 10 a.m. That game will be televised on ESPN.

The top two teams from each regional advance to the 16-team Little League World Series that begins next Thursday.

