Hastings team eliminated by Texas at the Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hastings lost to Texas champion Wylie 10-0 on Wednesday, eliminating the Nebraska champion from the Little League World Series.

Texas pushed across a run in the third inning and another in the fourth. Wylie broke the game open with an eight-run fifth, highlighted by a three-run homer from Dylan Regala.

Regala came up again later in the inning and lofted an RBI single to right that ended the game because of the 10-run mercy rule. He finished with five RBIs while teammate Major de los Santos had three.

Hastings’ best scoring threat came in the top of the fourth when it had runners at first and third and none out. But a strikeout, throw out at second base double play produced two outs and the next batter popped out to first.

Carter Nelson tossed a two-hitter and struck out nine for Texas, which advances to play Thursday at 2 p.m.

Hunter Nepple and Owen Brown had the only hits for Hastings. Owen Ablott pitched four innings and struck out five to take the loss.

Hastings finished the tournament with a 2-2 record, the best finish ever for a Nebraska team at the Little League World Series.

Nebraska.........000 00—0 2 2