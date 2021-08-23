Hastings team eliminates Washington from Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Nebraska staved off elimination at the Little League World Series on Monday night by defeating Washington 3-2.

The victory lifts the team from Hastings into another elimination game at 2 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

​Hunter Nepple led the way, tossing a complete-game two-hitter. He struck out seven and walked one to post his second victory of the double-elimination tourney.

Nepple also had a two-run single in Nebraska's three-run third, an inning that began with a bunt single by Braeden Dyer. Kowen Rader followed with a ground-rule double, putting runners on second and third.

Washington champion Sammamish elected to pitch to Nepple, who belted a three-run homer in Sunday's loss to Hawaii champion Honolulu. He stroked a two-run single to left field, and a third run was scored on an RBI single by Ben Wibbels.

Sammamish, a suburb of Seattle, scored twice in the fourth to close within 3-2. The team then had runners on second and third with one out but could not get the game tied.