Hastings team had a ball and made its mark at Little League World Series

Not long after his team was eliminated at the Little League World Series, Hastings coach Dustin Rader finally relented.
He allowed his players to slide down the big hill at the complex in Williamsport.
“It was pretty muddy, and I had to hose them off,” the coach said. “The hill was off limits until we’d played our last game because I didn’t want anybody getting hurt.”
Rader had his team focused on baseball during its postseason run that ended Wednesday with a loss to Texas champion Wylie. The Nebraska champ finished 2-2, going further in the tourney than any other in-state team.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” the coach said. “But when it was over, our boys were ready to come home.”
Hastings qualified for the World Series after winning the Midwest Regional, which led to a 10-hour bus ride from Indiana to Pennsylvania. The only previous Nebraska team to reach Williamsport was the 2012 squad from Kearney.
“We definitely were the new kids on the block,” Rader said. “The other teams were from bigger cities and had all been there before.”
That inexperience didn’t show when Hastings opened with a win over New Jersey champ Toms River. That led to a second-round contest against Hawaii champion Honolulu — a game that Rader said he would never forget.
It started at 10 a.m. and was delayed more than three hours by rain. The game also coincided with the Williamsport arrival of the Cleveland Indians and the Los Angeles Angels, who were scheduled to play a game at the complex that night.
The rain delay allowed those major leaguers to spend some time in the dugouts.
“Here we were talking to these guys up close,” Rader said. “Most were really nice and gave the boys a lot of good advice.”
Hastings pitcher Hunter Nepple even snapped a selfie with Angels outfielder Mike Trout.
That interaction was only part of the hijinks going on during the rain delay. Rader said his team had fun with the Hawaiian players, who were sitting in the opposite dugout.
“We drew a tic-tac-toe on a baseball and rolled it over to their dugout, and then they’d roll it back to us,” the coach said. “I can honestly say that we weren’t the tic-tac-toe champs.”
Hawaii held a 3-0 lead when play resumed in the final inning, but a lightning strike by Nepple — a three-run homer — forced extra innings.
Though the team from Honolulu eventually prevailed, Rader said that game remains a highlight of the trip.
“That team was a class act, and all the boys had a great time,” he said. “They made it fun because with all the delays, we were at the ballpark for about eight hours.”
Nebraska staved off elimination with a win over Washington champion Sammamish but saw its season end two days later in a loss to Texas.
Hastings lasted seven days in the tournament despite having 10 players on its roster.
“Each one of our boys gave it everything he had,” Rader said. “That’s all we ever ask.”
The coach said that final loss was tough, along with the realization that the team’s baseball journey had finally come to an end. The tourney concluded Sunday with Michigan taking the crown by beating Ohio 5-2.
“The first hour or so after the game was pretty difficult,” he said. “I told the boys that they should still feel really proud.”
Rader said it was gratifying to hear from so many during the team’s run.
“The texts and emails were overwhelming,” he said. “We got a call from a guy who was on a fishing boat in Alaska, though I have no idea how he got my number.”
Rader said support much closer to the event came from ESPN broadcaster Kyle Peterson, an Elkhorn native who pitched collegiately at Stanford and later with the Milwaukee Brewers.
“Kyle made a point to come down and talk to us before every game,” the coach said. “We hope to have him come out to Hastings sometime for a clinic.”
Not surprisingly, the team felt a lot of love from its hometown.
“We heard that a lot of people were outside, either playing catch or whiffle ball,” Rader said. “That made us all pretty happy.”
Rader added that he hopes Hastings’ nationally televised stay at the World Series leads to more Nebraska appearances in the future.
“It was such a tremendous experience, and I wish every team could have that chance,” he said.
Since the team came home, life has gotten back to normal. Rader returned to work at his insurance agency while his 12-year-old players started a new school year.
“There were 16,000 teams, and look how far we went,” the coach said. “What these boys accomplished is something we’ll remember forever.”
