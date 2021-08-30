Hastings team had a ball and made its mark at Little League World Series

“We drew a tic-tac-toe on a baseball and rolled it over to their dugout, and then they’d roll it back to us,” the coach said. “I can honestly say that we weren’t the tic-tac-toe champs.”

Hawaii held a 3-0 lead when play resumed in the final inning, but a lightning strike by Nepple — a three-run homer — forced extra innings.

Though the team from Honolulu eventually prevailed, Rader said that game remains a highlight of the trip.

“That team was a class act, and all the boys had a great time,” he said. “They made it fun because with all the delays, we were at the ballpark for about eight hours.”

Nebraska staved off elimination with a win over Washington champion Sammamish but saw its season end two days later in a loss to Texas.

Hastings lasted seven days in the tournament despite having 10 players on its roster.

“Each one of our boys gave it everything he had,” Rader said. “That’s all we ever ask.”