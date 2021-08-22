Hastings team loses to Hawaii in rain-delayed Little League World Series game

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A dramatic comeback by Nebraska champion Hastings fell short Sunday at the Little League World Series.

Hunter Nepple's three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth tied the game, but Hawaii champion Honolulu responded with eight runs in the seventh to post an 11-3 victory. The loss drops 1-1 Hastings into the losers bracket, where it will play an elimination game at 6 p.m. Monday against Washington champion Sammamish.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Sunday's game, which began at 10 a.m. Central time, was delayed by inclement weather for more than three hours with one out in the top of the sixth. Hawaii was holding a 3-0 lead at the time after hitting for three runs in the first.

​When play resumed, Hastings retired Hawaii in the sixth. Then the Nebraska champ put its first two batters on base — Owen Ablott and Kowen Rader — before Nepple blasted a pitch over the left-field fence to tie the game.

Hawaii, one of the pre-tournament favorites, touched up three Hastings pitchers in the seventh to score eight. Those eight came home on an RBI single, a two-run single, a two-run inside the park home run and three run-scoring wild pitches.