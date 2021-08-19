Hastings team opens Little League World Series with win over New Jersey

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hastings opened the Little League World Series with a 5-2 win over New Jersey on Thursday.

Hunter Nepple led Hastings at the plate and on the mound. He pitched four scoreless innings, striking out six, and went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Kowen Rader added two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. He pitched the final two innings as New Jersey scored its runs on wild pitches.

Owen Ablott chipped in two hits and two runs scored for Hastings, which scored twice in the first and fourth innings to build a 5-0 lead.

Hastings returns to action at 9 a.m. Sunday when it faces Hawaii.

New Jersey...000 011—2 5 0

Hastings.......210 20x—5 11 1

W: Nepple. L: Garrison. 2B: H, Nepple, Rader. 3B: NJ, Malato.

