 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hastings team qualifies for Little League World Series
0 comments
topical alert
BASEBALL

Hastings team qualifies for Little League World Series

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Nebraska champion Hastings defeated Iowa champion Davenport, 2-1, on Friday at the Little League Midwest Regional.

The victory lifts Hastings into the regional final Saturday at 9 a.m. against South Dakota champion Sioux Falls. That game will be shown on ESPN.

Friday’s win also guarantees that Hastings will reach the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The top two teams from each regional move on to the LLWS that begins Thursday.

» Check Omaha.com later today for the full story or read tomorrow's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert