Hastings team qualifies for Little League World Series

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Nebraska champion Hastings defeated Iowa champion Davenport, 2-1, on Friday at the Little League Midwest Regional.

The victory lifts Hastings into the regional final Saturday at 9 a.m. against South Dakota champion Sioux Falls. That game will be shown on ESPN.

Friday’s win also guarantees that Hastings will reach the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The top two teams from each regional move on to the LLWS that begins Thursday.

