Hastings team takes a 'special ride' to the Little League World Series

The play made ESPN’s Top 10 that night, and the victory elicited positive feedback on Twitter from Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez to Nebraska native and MLB pitcher Jake Diekman.

A video of the NU football team cheering after Hastings scored a run also made the rounds.

“We knew it was a game we had to have,” Rader said. “Our goal was to make it to the World Series and that did it for us.”

After the victory, coaches set a new goal for the team when it faced a rematch against South Dakota for the regional title.

“It was an odd situation because we knew that we were going to the World Series, win or lose,” Rader said. “We talked about how badly we wanted that banner as the regional champion.”

Despite playing one day after the emotional 2-1 victory over Iowa, the Nebraska champion came out strong in the final. Hastings struck for three runs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-0 victory, with Rader’s son Kowen pitching a three-hitter.

The coach said he knew his team was ready to play that morning after his alarm clock at the motel failed to wake him up.

“The team was beating on my door,” he said. “Then we went out and won it.”