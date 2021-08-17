Hastings team takes a 'special ride' to the Little League World Series

Before the Hastings Little League team left for the Midwest Regional in Indiana, it was told to pack enough provisions for 21 days — just in case.
As it turned out, that was good advice.
The state champion won the week-long regional Saturday and now will compete in the 16-team Little League World Series that begins Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hastings becomes just the second Nebraska team to reach that final destination, following Kearney in 2012.
“Next to my marriage and my three kids, this is the best thing to ever happen to me,” coach Dustin Rader said. “It’s been a special ride, that’s for sure.”
Hastings got off to a solid start at the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Indiana, posting a pair of shutout wins. The team then suffered its first loss in the double-elimination tournament when it was no-hit by South Dakota champion Sioux Falls.
Then came the tourney’s key game against Iowa champion Davenport. A victory in that semifinal would guarantee a trip to the World Series because the top two squads in each regional advanced this year — COVID-19 concerns kept the international teams home.
Hastings held on for a 2-1 victory, clinching the win with the tying run on second base when right fielder Jude "JJ" Johnson made a diving catch to end it.
The play made ESPN’s Top 10 that night, and the victory elicited positive feedback on Twitter from Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez to Nebraska native and MLB pitcher Jake Diekman.
A video of the NU football team cheering after Hastings scored a run also made the rounds.
“We knew it was a game we had to have,” Rader said. “Our goal was to make it to the World Series and that did it for us.”
After the victory, coaches set a new goal for the team when it faced a rematch against South Dakota for the regional title.
“It was an odd situation because we knew that we were going to the World Series, win or lose,” Rader said. “We talked about how badly we wanted that banner as the regional champion.”
Despite playing one day after the emotional 2-1 victory over Iowa, the Nebraska champion came out strong in the final. Hastings struck for three runs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-0 victory, with Rader’s son Kowen pitching a three-hitter.
The coach said he knew his team was ready to play that morning after his alarm clock at the motel failed to wake him up.
“The team was beating on my door,” he said. “Then we went out and won it.”
Hastings had scored only five runs in four previous regional games before putting up six against South Dakota.
“There were some people bagging on us for the lack of offensive production,” he said. “I told the boys that they’d been facing everybody’s top pitcher and that it was only a matter of time.”
Hastings will begin World Series play on ESPN at 4 p.m. against New Jersey champion Toms River, the runner-up of the Mid-Atlantic Regional. Toms River won the title in 1998, defeating Japan 12-9.
The World Series, canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, still won’t be quite the same this year. Little League International announced Friday that the World Series will be closed to the general public because of increased COVID-19 concerns due to the Delta variant.
The championship game of the double-elimination event will be played Aug. 29.
That’s potentially a long time to be away from home, not just for the players but the head coach. Dustin Rader runs an independent, family-owned insurance agency in Hastings.
“We don’t have a large office,” Rader said. “I’m a little worried about that, but right now our only focus is baseball.”
Rader said he's proud that his team is not only representing Hastings, but the entire state.
“We’ve gotten texts and emails from Scottsbluff to Omaha and a lot of places in between,” he said. “We even heard from some players on that (2012) Kearney Little League team wishing us luck.”
Rader said the long trip isn’t without expense, adding that people can show financial support for the team in two ways. Hastings Little League has a GoFundMe page, and T-shirts may be purchased at the Small Town Famous shop in Hastings.
A day after winning the regional, the team made the 578-mile bus trip from Indiana to Pennsylvania. Rader said it’s been an emotional journey but the team is determined to keep its season alive.
“We keep getting farther away from home,” he said. “The past few weeks already have been so special and I know it’s something we’ll all remember the rest of our lives.”
The roster:
Owen Ablott, 1B/C; Owen Brown, C/INF; Peyton Drake, 3B/OF; Braeden Dyer, OF; Jude Johnson, OF/C; Jude McCoy, 2B/P; Hunter Nepple, P/SS; Kowen Rader, SS/P; Caleb Reiners, OF; Ben Wibbels, OF/P. Coaches: Dustin Rader, Justin McCoy, Brandon Brown.
