Heading into postseason, Concordia women's basketball team prepared after embracing new identity

Drew Olson watched his previous Concordia women's basketball team simply wear down opponents with stifling pressure defense.

The Bulldogs, who had won the previous four GPAC regular-season titles, had to come up with a new game plan this season. Or new game plans, if you will.

"We've found an identity throughout the season," the Concordia coach said.

Concordia returned just one player — Mackenzie Koepke — who started any games last season when the Bulldogs were the defending national champion and the top seed at the NAIA tournament. That event got cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So instead of applying constant pressure, Olson said this season's team has gone into games with more detailed plans tailored toward opponents.

"I think our team has embraced that and been locked into different scouting reports, different plans of attack," Olson said. "I feel we almost have a different defense every game."

It's worked as the season's gone on. The learning process was bumpy at the beginning as the Bulldogs started 0-3 — Concordia had compiled a 137-10 record the previous four years. They were 6-5 in mid-December, but have gone 12-2 since then.