Heading to her second Olympics, Nebraskan Maggie Malone has a game plan

Maggie Malone stumbled into the Olympic Village in 2016, in pain and tired from a long plane ride in which she didn’t sleep.
Multiple bags in hand, she wasn’t sure where exactly she needed to go, either. Someone pointed her toward a building, so she went in and entered the next open elevator with her head down.
When she raised her head, she realized that she was surrounded by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team.
“They definitely did not want me joining in on this elevator but I just had no idea,” she said. “So then at that point, I'm like, ‘OK, do you ask for a picture? Do you not? Are you that weird person?’ And, after we got to the floor I jumped out of the elevator. I'm like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ And Aly Raisman is like, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’”
Despite her initial confusion, the Geneva, Nebraska, native regards that and the rest of the Rio Games as a happy memory.
She finished 25th out of 31 competitors in the javelin throw. As she heads to Tokyo later this week for the Olympics, Malone feels that she’s in a much better place than she was five years ago.
“At the time, I was just so wide-eyed and taking everything in and confused, honestly, with what was going on. I just didn't really know what to expect,” Malone said. “Now I feel like I've matured in the sport a little bit, I know, for the most part, what to expect. I think overall, I’m just excited to go in and know what to look for. I have a game plan this time.”
As for what that game plan will be? Malone wouldn’t go too in depth, but it consists of making plans and keeping structure.
“It's important to go in with an idea, but come into it open handed because the more that you really just clench your hands onto something, the more rigid expectations you're going to have, the more pressure you're gonna have, more anxiety you're going to have, so we're just trying to alleviate any of those things.”
While this is a lesson Malone is still learning, adjusting to change isn’t something new.
Malone was a successful athlete from a young age. She got into track and field due to the influence of her mom, Nancy Kindig-Malone, a Nebraska High School Hall of Fame member. While Malone played other sports growing up, such as volleyball, basketball, softball and soccer, her mother’s specialty ended up being the one that lasted.
Her high school success at Fillmore Central attracted attention from Nebraska, the same school where Kindig-Malone was an All-America heptathlete. Husker coaches thought Maggie may be able to follow in those footsteps as a heptathlete.
“They thought that I could be like my mom,” she said. “They were sorely wrong.”
However, she adjusted and found success in javelin, taught to her by assistant coach Kris Grimes. In 2013, she became a second-team outdoor All-American, placing 10th in the NCAA championships.
The next year, she made the first team and became a conference champion, along with taking fourth at the national event.
However, in the midst of a budding Husker career, she decided to transfer to Texas A&M, where Grimes had gone a year earlier.
Along with Grimes, she grew close with another Texas A&M coach, Juan “Chico” De La Garza, who she now says is almost like a “second dad.”
“Coach Grimes and Chico like, they just really gave me this trajectory in my life,” she said. “And they gave me an opportunity to do something with this.”
Malone gives a lot of credit to her mom for helping her in her journey. She says her mom has always set out to “build strong women,” a goal Malone now has as well. On top of that, another area where she’s received guidance from her mom is in her faith, which Malone holds in high regard.
“I want to give God all the glory in all of us because this was not a story that I had written for myself,” she said. “This is truly better than anything that I could have written for myself, even the hard times.”
All that has culminated in her upcoming trip to the Olympics. Malone said that she’ll be arriving in Tokyo this weekend, and while she would love to earn a spot on a podium, that isn’t her main focus.
“My goal is to really just honestly do the best that I can and walk away content,” she said. “And walk away not being upset, and knowing that I did the best that I could, that I put myself in the best position that I could.”