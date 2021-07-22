Heading to her second Olympics, Nebraskan Maggie Malone has a game plan

Maggie Malone stumbled into the Olympic Village in 2016, in pain and tired from a long plane ride in which she didn’t sleep.

Multiple bags in hand, she wasn’t sure where exactly she needed to go, either. Someone pointed her toward a building, so she went in and entered the next open elevator with her head down.

When she raised her head, she realized that she was surrounded by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team.

“They definitely did not want me joining in on this elevator but I just had no idea,” she said. “So then at that point, I'm like, ‘OK, do you ask for a picture? Do you not? Are you that weird person?’ And, after we got to the floor I jumped out of the elevator. I'm like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ And Aly Raisman is like, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’”

Despite her initial confusion, the Geneva, Nebraska, native regards that and the rest of the Rio Games as a happy memory.

She finished 25th out of 31 competitors in the javelin throw. As she heads to Tokyo later this week for the Olympics, Malone feels that she’s in a much better place than she was five years ago.