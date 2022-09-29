Here's a look back at the Omaha Storm Chasers 2022 season

It's a moment baseball players never forget: when they're told they are going to The Show.

A hand full of Omaha Storm Chasers got to experience it together before the Royals' mid-July series in Toronto.

Kansas City had 10 unvaccinated players who weren't allowed to accompany the team to Canada due to COVID-19 travel restrictions entering the country. So the organization turned primarily to the Chasers to fill roster spots.

Four of the position players from Omaha made their Major League debuts that weekend.

"That series, I think, showed that these guys are doing it the right way," Omaha manager Scott Thorman said. "They're ready to compete and do it at that level. It gave everyone confidence that, hey, we played with a playoff team and we were in three of those four games."

It was a turning point in the organization's youth movement. A few of those Chasers stayed with the Royals after the series and became regulars in the starting lineup. Many nights after the all-star break at least half of Royals' starting lineup included those who started in Omaha during the spring — players like MJ Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Nick Pratto, Michael Massey and Nate Eaton.

With all the movement to the majors, the Chasers used 80 players this season. Omaha's season ended Wednesday with a 71-78 record after the Chasers hovered around .500 most of 2022. Omaha never won more than four games in a row this season.

"We're pleased with the performances of a lot of our young players. We were competitive. We fell just a little of our playoff hopes," said Thorman, who finished his first season as a Triple-A manager. "On the other side of the coin, I think we called up, on my last count, 24 players to the big leagues. We had over 200 transactions, so on the whole we had some fluid changes going on.

"The biggest thing is developing these young players and teaching them how to win. Learning to win accelerates development."

Melendez spent April with the Chasers before hitting 18 homers with 60 RBIs for the Royals. Pasquantino was the International League player of the month in May when he hit 12 homers and drove in 35, then in late June he was promoted to Kansas City, where he's hit .280 with nine homers.

"It's very cool to see the progression of a lot of these players," said Thorman, who managed at the Single-A and Double-A level for the Royals before his own promotion to Omaha. "To be successful at the highest level is something we celebrate with these players. Once one guy moves up, it's always on to the next."

Among current Chasers who could be next to make an impact in the majors are outfielders Dairon Blanco and Brewer Hicklen. Blanco hit .301 with 14 homers, 61 RBIs and 45 stolen bases, finishing strong by hitting .436 with 23 RBIs in September. Hicklen nearly had a 30-30 season with 28 homers, 85 RBIs, 35 steals and 30 doubles.

"He's gotten a little better each year in pro ball. Every year he's had a good year," said Thorman, who has been Hicklen's manager the past four seasons. "His combination of power and speed is pretty rare in the game."

Norris High School graduate Jakson Reetz played with the Chasers for the final month of the season as the catcher finished his best offensive season in the minors with 30 homers with 82 RBIs.

​Thorman also liked how left-hander Austin Cox finished his season as the pitcher had four consecutive quality starts in September. He allowed a total of seven runs with 26 strikeouts in 26 innings in those four starts.

"Austin Cox has been tremendous down the stretch," Thorman said. "He's been durable, he eats innings and goes deep into games."

While Hicklen was chosen as the Royals' Triple-A player of the year, reliever Andres Nunez was its pitcher of the year. He pitched in 54 games and had one stretch where he allowed no runs over 21 appearances.

"I thought he had taken a step forward last year and he built off the momentum he had worked for and really blossomed as a top performer in the league," Thorman said.​

The Chasers' opener for the 2023 season is slated for March 31 with their home opener on April 4.