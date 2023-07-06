LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Josh Fuentes's fourth-inning grand slam put Gwinnett ahead for good as Omaha fell 9-6 Thursday night.
The Storm Chasers (40-41) led 3-0 after Nate Eaton hit a two-run homer in the first inning. They closed to 7-6 in the sixth on Tyler Gentry's two-run home run.
Omaha outhit Gwinnett 10-6 and six of its hits went for extra bases. But three home runs by 36-48 Gwinnett proved to be enough.
The teams continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Friday.
Omaha (40-41) .......... 300 012 000 — 6 10 1
At Gwinnett (36-48) .. 000 610 20x — 9 6 0
W: Margevicius, 3-2. L: Sisk, 2-3. S: Holmes, 6. 2B: O, Taylor, Dungan. G, Aguilar. 3B: O, Castellano, Bradley. HR: O, Eaton (6), Gentry (8). G, Aguilar (3), Fuentes (5), Shewmake (10).
