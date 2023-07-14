Indianapolis hit three home runs in the first three innings in building a 10-1 lead en route to a 13-5 win over Omaha on Friday night as the team's returned from the all-star break.

Endy Rodriguez's grand slam in the third inning was the big blow for Indianapolis (41-46).

Brewer Hicklen hit two of the Storm Chasers' three homers on the night and finished with three RBIs. Clay Dungan also had three hits.

Indianapolis and Omaha (41-43), which has lost six of its past seven, continue their series at Werner Park at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Indianapolis (41-46) 235 011 100—13 13 0

At Omaha (41-43) 010 110 002— 5 12 0

W: Emanuel, 7-3. L: Zerpa, 0-2. 2B: I, Andujar, Smith-Njigba 2, Bissonette. HR: I, Andujar (11), Peguero 2 (2), Rodriguez (6). O, Hicklen 2 (7), Bradley (4).

