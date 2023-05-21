Tucker Bradley hit a tiebreaking two-run homer Sunday to lift Omaha to an 8-4 win over Toledo at Werner Park.

The win gave the Storm Chasers (19-24) their first series victory of the season.

Drew Waters had two homers and finished with four hits and was a single short of the cycle. Norris grad Jakson Reetz also had a solo blast for Omaha.

The Mud Hens (22-22) took an early 3-1 lead, but a Bradley single and Waters' two-run homer put the Chasers ahead 4-3.

Toledo tied it in the fifth before Bradley's homer.

Nick Wittgren pitched two scoreless innings of relief to get his first win of the season.

The Chasers will open a series at St. Paul at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years