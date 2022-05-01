Homers power Omaha Storm Chasers over Toledo in series finale

Nick Pratto, Vinnie Pasquantino and Dairon Blanco all homered for the second straight game to propel Omaha to a 7-4 win over Toledo at Werner Park on Sunday.

The Storm Chasers (11-12) trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the first when Pratto and Pasquantino went back-to-back.

After Toledo (10-12) tied it 2-2 in the fifth, Blanco drove a 0-1 pitch to right-center for a two-run homer.

Brewer Hicklen added a pair of hits, including a two-run double. Pratto and Jimmy Govern also had two hits apiece. Starter Brady Singer allowed one run and struck out three in 2⅔ innings.

Six Omaha pitchers combined to strike out nine despite giving up four solo homers, including two by Kody Clemens — son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens.

The Chasers will open a six-game series against Columbus at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday at Werner Park.