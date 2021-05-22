 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horse racing: Bulls Eye Betty win the featured first race at Horsemen’s Park.
0 comments
HORSE RACING

Horse racing: Bulls Eye Betty win the featured first race at Horsemen’s Park.

Bulls Eye Betty captured the featured first race Saturday at Horsemen’s Park.

The 6-year-old mare pulled away in the stretch to win by 3 ½ lengths under jockey Jake Olesiak. She is trained by Dalton Dieter.

Sent off as the 2-1 favorite, Bulls Eye Betty paid $6.20 to win.

Three jockeys – Olesiak, Adrian Ramos and Nathan Haar – each won two races on the seven-race card. Bryan McNeil won the other race.

Racing continues Friday with a five-race card starting at 6:15 p.m. That will be the seventh day of the 10-day meet.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert