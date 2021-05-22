Horse racing: Bulls Eye Betty win the featured first race at Horsemen’s Park.

Bulls Eye Betty captured the featured first race Saturday at Horsemen’s Park.
The 6-year-old mare pulled away in the stretch to win by 3 ½ lengths under jockey Jake Olesiak. She is trained by Dalton Dieter.
Sent off as the 2-1 favorite, Bulls Eye Betty paid $6.20 to win.
Three jockeys – Olesiak, Adrian Ramos and Nathan Haar – each won two races on the seven-race card. Bryan McNeil won the other race.
Racing continues Friday with a five-race card starting at 6:15 p.m. That will be the seventh day of the 10-day meet.
