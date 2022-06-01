Horse racing community remembers Callie Witt's talent and passion

An accident to a small-town Nebraska girl touched many across the horse racing community.

Callie Witt grew up in Rogers, a town of about 100 near North Bend. From the time she was young, she loved horses and became an accomplished rider.

She competed in barrel racing and other events and had been riding Thoroughbreds since she was 14. She was a member of Future Farmers of America and 4-H and won several awards with those organizations.

The redhead also had a lively spirit and a strong sense of determination, said North Bend Athletic Director Jon Baehr.

“I had Callie in my class in middle school,” he said. “She was always very spunky and very outgoing.”

Witt worked at Grand Island’s Fonner Park, exercising horses in the morning and escorting them to the track in the afternoon aboard her pony, Miles. She was a talented rider, something noticed by Nebraska trainer Schuyler Condon.

“She could become one with the horse,” Condon told Kentucky TV station WLEX. “She could teach horses to do things that most people couldn’t.”

Also an accomplished wrestler at North Bend, Callie had the strength and agility to pursue her lifelong goal of becoming a jockey. After graduation, she moved to the home of horse racing — Kentucky.

She enrolled in the equine program at Bluegrass Community and Technical College of Lexington. To improve her skills, she rode at local Thoroughbred training farms.

It was while attending college that she met trainer Joe Sharp, who raced horses at several major tracks. Callie was referred to Sharp by Dixie Kendall, a coordinator of the school’s equine program.

Kendall told WLEX that Witt was one of her best students and eager to learn.

“She was always positive,” Kendall said. “Always the first one to show up and the last one to leave.”

Sharp, who accepted interns from the program, said Kendall told him that she was sending someone to him. If she didn’t work out, Sharp could call back in a week and find someone else.

The trainer said it didn’t take nearly that long to make his decision.

“Callie rode two horses that morning and I texted Dixie right back,” he said. “I didn’t need a week to see how talented she was.”

Sharp saw something else in Witt. She reminded him of his wife, Rosie Napravnik, who still has the best finishes for a female jockey in Kentucky Derby and Preakness history.

“There were a lot of similarities between the two,” he said. “I could see the fire and the passion that Callie had.”

While working horses one day, Witt crossed paths with photographer Jamie Martinez. She was taking photos at the track and noticed Witt, whose red hair flowed from the back of her riding helmet.

“I wasn’t there to take her photo, but I felt like I just had to,” Martinez said. “This pretty girl had this big smile and such a joyful look on her face.”

Witt was working as an exercise rider for Sharp at Kentucky’s Keeneland Racecourse on the morning of April 29 when tragedy struck. The horse she was riding took an abrupt sidestep, causing Witt to lose her balance and fall on the training track.

“It was one of those things that can happen on any given day,” Sharp said. “Callie was caught off guard and just hit the track wrong.”

A medical team rushed to the scene but was unable to save Witt. She was 20.

Keeneland remembered Witt throughout the races later that day, flying their flags at half-staff and holding a moment of silence. Sharp trained the winner of the seventh race that day, and the stable staff brought her pony Miles into the winner’s circle for the photo.

Several other racetracks also paid tribute to Witt. That included New York’s Belmont Park, which held a moment of silence that included a gathering of all of the track’s jockeys.

In a statement released after the accident, Witt’s family thanked the racing community for the outpouring of support. Private services were held for Witt, whose memory lives on at North Bend.

“She was always very determined and wanted to blaze her own path,” Baehr said. “It came as a shock to lose someone so young, but we’ll always remember her.”

