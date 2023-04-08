Dustyn Stortzum didn’t grow up wanting to be a racetrack announcer.

But at age 24, the voice of Grand Island’s Fonner Park is one of the youngest race callers in the nation.

Stortzum is carrying on for longtime Fonner announcer Steve Anderson, who called the races for 19 years before losing his battle to cancer in 2022.

“I always imagined myself more in sports broadcasting, working for ESPN,” he said. “I had some nerves on my first weekend, but I love it now.”

The sport of racing wasn’t new to Stortzum, who lives in Silver Creek, Nebraska. His father and uncle were jockeys while his mother and several other family members also have been involved in the industry.

Stortzum, who has an associate degree in radio and television broadcasting from Northeast Community College, was approached by Anderson last year about the possibility of working at Fonner.

“Steve was looking for someone to follow him,” Stortzum said. “I shadowed him and (announcer) Gary Schaaf as much as I could.”

Considered one of the toughest jobs in sports broadcasting, calling races is something Stortzum said he enjoys.

“It’s definitely a challenge because everything is moving so fast,” he said. “It’s an honor to be calling here at Fonner.”

Stortzum doesn’t have to look far for guidance. Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak once was the announcer at Nebraska racetracks, including Fonner.

“Dustyn has a solid foundation in broadcasting for his age,” Kotulak said. “His confidence behind the mike is obvious.”

New Oaklawn announcer

Jim Byers, the regular announcer at Lone Star Park in suburban Dallas, has taken over as the caller at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.

He takes over for Vic Stauffer, a former Ak-Sar-Ben announcer who was replaced in mid-meet. Stauffer had posted on Twitter that he was no longer at Oaklawn and that he and the track had “disagreed about the severity of a tweet” he posted.

Oaklawn is where former Ak-Sar-Ben announcer Terry Wallace called the races for 37 years. He died in 2018 after calling 20,191 consecutive races at the track, from 1975 until 2011.

Jockey is sidelined

Jockey Rocco Bowen is expected to miss six weeks after suffering an injury in the starting gate at Oaklawn.

Bowen was injured when his mount, Paid Double, reared in the gate and flipped over. The Daily Racing Form reported that Bowen’s pelvis was fractured in five places.

Tohill nabs victory

Wild on Ice, ridden by veteran Ken Tohill, got up in the closing strides to win the $600,000 Sunland Park Derby in New Mexico.

The horse went off at 35-1 and paid $72.80 to win.

Tohill, who has been riding since 1979 and has more than 4,100 wins, has competed at several tracks over the years – including Horsemen’s Park in Omaha.

Still going strong

At age 87, trainer D. Wayne Lukas still is finding his way to the winner’s circle.

The Hall of Famer has saddled 15 winners at Oaklawn Park and has set a single-season personal best for purse earnings at $1.8 million.

Lukas won seven races at the track last year.

Commission moves on

The Nebraska Racing Commission has a new address in Lincoln.

The commission can be contacted at 3401 Village Drive, Suite 100. The Lincoln zip code is 68516.

The phone number remains (402) 471-4155.

Rich Strike update

Long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike has been working at Keeneland in Kentucky in preparation for a stakes race later this month.

The horse, which had a two-month break following his 2022 campaign, is being pointed toward either a $300,000 race April 22 at Keeneland or the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap that same day.