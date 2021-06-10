Horse racing: Horsemen's Park pleased with attendance for live races

Though free admission made it difficult to estimate exact crowd numbers, Horsemen’s Park officials were pleased with the turnout for this year’s live meet.

“We had 10 days of very successful racing,” said Bob Moser, president of the Omaha Exposition and Racing (OER) board. “We had competitive fields and the fans had a good time.”

After charging a $5 admission fee since 2016 — there was no live racing last year because of the pandemic — Horsemen’s Park did not charge fans this year. Moser estimated the crowds to be near 10,000 on two of the 10 days of the meet, which ended Saturday.

“The weather cooperated and that’s a big factor for us,” he said. “We also had some popular promotions that helped boost our numbers.”

The Budweiser Clydesdales paraded at the track on one Saturday and Corgi dog races were held on the final race day.

“We’re always trying to attract new fans,” he said. “Those promotions helped us do that.”

Moser said he also was happy with the response from horsemen concerning the racing surface, which got a major overhaul before the meet.