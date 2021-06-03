Horse racing: Horsemen's Park wraps up live racing this weekend

Several horses — and even some dogs — will go to the post on the last weekend of live racing at Horsemen’s Park.

The track will hold a five-race card starting at 6:15 p.m. Friday and finish up with a seven-race card Saturday at 2 p.m. Those races Saturday will be followed by a few heats of Corgi (dog) races, something that has proved popular among fans.

Saturday’s card also will include a simulcast of the Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

“We think it’s a great way to finish up the (10-day) live meet,” said Bob Moser, president of the Omaha Exposition and Racing (OER) board. “We’re looking forward to it.”

A pair of stakes races will top each day’s card. The $20,000 Falls Amiss Stakes will be contested as Friday’s fourth race and the $20,000 Who Doctor Who Stakes will be the sixth race Saturday.

The races are named after two of the top Nebraska-bred money winners. Falls Amiss won 15 of 29 starts and earned $312,000 while “The Doctor” won 33 of 64 starts and made $813,000.

Eight mares will go to the post in the Falls Amiss, to be run at six furlongs. The early favorite is Judge on the Run, owned by Landis Stables and trained by Shelby Sola.