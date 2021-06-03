Horse racing: Horsemen's Park wraps up live racing this weekend

Several horses — and even some dogs — will go to the post on the last weekend of live racing at Horsemen’s Park.
The track will hold a five-race card starting at 6:15 p.m. Friday and finish up with a seven-race card Saturday at 2 p.m. Those races Saturday will be followed by a few heats of Corgi (dog) races, something that has proved popular among fans.
Saturday’s card also will include a simulcast of the Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown.
“We think it’s a great way to finish up the (10-day) live meet,” said Bob Moser, president of the Omaha Exposition and Racing (OER) board. “We’re looking forward to it.”
A pair of stakes races will top each day’s card. The $20,000 Falls Amiss Stakes will be contested as Friday’s fourth race and the $20,000 Who Doctor Who Stakes will be the sixth race Saturday.
The races are named after two of the top Nebraska-bred money winners. Falls Amiss won 15 of 29 starts and earned $312,000 while “The Doctor” won 33 of 64 starts and made $813,000.
Eight mares will go to the post in the Falls Amiss, to be run at six furlongs. The early favorite is Judge on the Run, owned by Landis Stables and trained by Shelby Sola.
Judge on the Run is coming off a 4 ½-length win in the one-mile Nebraska Queen’s Stakes on May 14.
The early favorite in the six-furlong Who Doctor Who Stakes is Phlash Drive, a 5-year-old gelding by Cougar Cat. Owned and trained by David Anderson, Phlash Drive ran into traffic trouble in the May 15 Roman Zipper Stakes and ran sixth.
Fans will not be able to wager on the Corgi races, though Moser said it’s another attraction that should lure fans to the track. He estimated that 10,000 attended the races last Saturday that included an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales.
“We had a great day last Saturday and we expect two more big days this weekend,” he said. “We’ve all been very happy with the way the meet has gone.”
After eight days of racing, Jake Olesiak holds the jockey standings lead. He has 10 wins, two more than Chris Fackler and four more than Adrian Ramos.
Jason Wise and Stetson Mitchell are tied for the trainer’s lead with four wins. Mark Hibdon, Richard Dean Bliss and Robert Haar each have three.
Pat’s Picks
First race: Happy Issue, River Deputy, Put Sarah On
Second race: I’m a Star, Tap a Miracle, Pit Fire
Third race: PR Why Not, Pete and Repete, Bulls Eye Betty
Fourth race: Judge on the Run, Love At Night, Let’s Go Places
Fifth race: Smarty Grimes, Songster, Wrath
Best bet: Smarty Grimes in the fifth.
Today’s Flyer: Chamber Doors in the fourth.
Selections by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.
