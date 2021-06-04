 Skip to main content
Horse racing: Judge on the Run wins $20,000 Falls Amiss Stakes at Horsemen’s Park
Judge on the Run posted a two-length victory Friday night in the $20,000 Falls Amiss Stakes at Horsemen’s Park.

The 6-year-old mare by Judge Bill pulled away in the stretch to win under jockey Jason Eads. He had two wins on the five-race card.

Sent off as the 7-5 favorite and trained by Shelby Sola, Judge on the Run paid $3.40 to win.

Saturday’s seven-race card, the finale of the 10-day meet, starts at 2 p.m.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

